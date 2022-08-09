4 Charged, 31 Ghost Guns Seized In Multi-Agency Hudson Valley Bust

Four people have been charged and 31 guns ghost guns seized following a multi-agency investigation into a pipeline that brought guns from Washington, DC to Westchester County.

The four were charged following their arrest in June for trafficking of illegal firearms from Washington, DC to Westchester between April and June, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.

In addition to the arrests, authorities seized 31 ghost guns, as well as two conventional firearms, that were being transported to Yonkers, the DA's office said.

The joint investigation focused on the interstate trafficking of “ghost guns,” partially finished, untraceable, and fully-functioning illegal firearms that can be easily assembled at home with parts purchased online and designed to evade certain gun laws, Rocah said.

As alleged in the indictment,

Jose Gregorio Olivo-Feliz, age 27, of Yonkers

Pedro Junior Olivo- Feliz, age 21, of Yonkers

Netaly A. Pena-Camilo, age 25, of Washington, DC

Idanis Lora-Espinal, age 30, Washington, DC

conspired to transport firearms from Washington, DC between April 28, and June 24, for the purposes of selling them in Yonkers.

Conducting the investigation were:

Yonkers Police Department

DEA

NYPD

New York State Police

FBI

Violent Criminal Enterprise Bureau of the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office

Pena-Camilo was allegedly in possession of the firearms and responsible for transporting them across state lines to sell them in Westchester County, the indictment said.

Jose Gregorio Olivo-Feliz, Pena-Camilo, and Idanis Lora-Espinal were arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 4, and Pedro Junior Olivo-Feliz was arraigned on Monday, Aug. 8, the DA's Office said.

A Westchester County grand jury indicted the suspects on the following felony charges:

Jose Gregorio Olivo-Feliz was charged with conspiracy, four counts of criminal sale of a firearm, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, 11 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree. he was held on $50,000 bail.

Pedro Junior Olivo-Feliz was charged with conspiracy in five counts of criminal sale of a firearm, and 12 counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was held on a $200,000 cash bail.

Pena-Camilo was charged with conspiracy, nine counts of criminal sale of a firearm. criminal possession of a weapon, 13 counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was held on a $150,000 cash bail.

Lora-Espinal was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He is being held on $5,000 cash bail.

