39-Year-Old Entrepreneur With Ties To NY Has Been Missing Since Late November

Nicole Valinote
Beau Mann
Beau Mann Photo Credit: Los Angeles Police Department

Family and friends are pleading for information after a 39-year-old entrepreneur from a New England-based company who has ties to New York went missing in late November. 

Beau Mann was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 30, in Studio City, Los Angeles at a 7-Eleven, according to friend Sandy Eggers.

Mann is the founder of "Sober Grid," an app created for those who are in addiction recovery. The company is based in Boston.

He is described as having brown hair, blue eyes and being about 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, according to a report from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Mann's sister, Brandi Britnell, said Mann used to live in New York City.

Britnell said she contacted former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, who also posted a video seeking Mann's return.

Britnell and Eggers are hoping to see Mann's return in time for Christmas.

“We want him back," Eggers said. "We want to know what happened to him."

Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact LAPD's Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800 or online here.

