32-Year-Old Pomona Woman Killed In Maryland Crash

Kathy Reakes
Zanib Naveed of Pomona was killed in a car crash in Maryland.
Zanib Naveed of Pomona was killed in a car crash in Maryland. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A 32-year-old area woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Maryland.

Rockland County resident Zanib Naveed, of Pomona, was killed around 11:40 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, in Prince George's County on Route 1, said the Maryland State Police.

According to police, Naveed was driving a 2018 Mercedes CL2 eastbound on the Inter-County Connector, when she went around a curve, hit a curb and overturned into oncoming traffic, state police said.

Naveed, the only person in the vehicle, was ejected into the roadway, state police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

A GoFundMe page set-up to help with funeral arrangements said Naveed leaves behind her husband, Ali-Haider Shah, her parents Tabinda Naveed and Chaudry Qudrat, brothers Ali and Umer Naveed, and many others.

"She had a smile that could light up a room, a powerful personality, captivating eyes, a voice that demanded attention and beauty like no other," the GoFundMe page said. "She had a beautiful soul and she will forever be missed. Our lives will never be the same without her."

Funeral arrangments have not been set as of Tuesday, Dec. 3.

