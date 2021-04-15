32-Year-Old Man Convicted Of Committing Violent Rape In Area

A local man has been found guilty of committing a violent rape in 2019.

Ulster County resident Andrew Sturgill, age 32, of the Village of Ellenville, was convicted on Tuesday, April 13, of unlawfully entering the victims’ home and having sexual intercourse with her while she was incapacitated, said Ulster County District Attorney David Clegg.

It was the first jury trial conducted in the Ulster County Court since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The case arose from an incident that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in the Village of Ellenville.

Village of Ellenville police and the Ulster County Sheriff's office investigated the crime, with assistance from the State Police Crime Lab and the district attorney's office.

Sturgill was convicted of rape, burglary, and sexual abuse. He faces up to 25 years in prison and up to 20 years of post-release supervision. He will also be required to register as a sexual offender for life.

Sentencing has been scheduled for June 24.

Clegg expressed his thanks to the jurors who served on this first trial since the court shut down due to COVID-19.

"It is a relief that with increased knowledge about COVID-19, we are able to identify and take necessary safety precautions which allow some critical functions of the criminal justice system to slowly resume," Clegg said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.