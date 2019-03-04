30K Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled Due To Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

The USDA is warning consumers to check their refrigerators after more than 30,000 pounds of a ground beef that was shipped nationwide was recalled.

Washington Beef is recalling approximately 30,260 pounds of ground beef chub products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The recalled products were produced on Dec. 27 last year and include a “use or freeze by” date of Jan. 20. The bear the establishment number “EST. 235” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The issue was first discovered followed by a consumer complaint to the company on Feb. 28.

Recalled products include:

15502 DOUBLE R RANCH 100% GROUND BEEF 1 LB. 90% lean/10% fat Packed on 01/22/19;

15503 DOUBLE R RANCH 100% GROUND BEEF 1 LB. 85% lean/15% fat Packed on 01/22/19;

15602 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF 1 LB. 90% lean/10 % fat Packed on 01/22/19;

15603 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF 1 LB. 85% lean/15% fat Packed on 01/22/19;

15604 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF 1 LB. 80% lean/20% fat Packed on 01/22/19;

15606 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF 3 LB. 90% lean/10% fat Packed on 01/22/19;

15607 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF 3 LB. 85% lean/15% fat Packed on 01/22/19;

15608 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF 3 LB. 80% lean/20% fat Packed on 01/22/19;

15609 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF 3 LB. 71% lean/27% fat Packed on 01/22/19;

15518 DOUBLE R RANCH COURSE GROUND BEEF CHUBS 10 LB. 80/20 Packed on 01/22/19;

98505 SRF AMERICAN WAGYU BEEF FINE GROUND BEEF CHUBS N/A N/A Packed on 01/22/19;

98506 BEEF BONELESS GROUND CHUCK BLEND SMOKED N/A N/A Packed on 01/22/19.

A complete list of the product labels can be found here .

According to the USDA, there have been no reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products.

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

