3 Young Children, Woman Found Dead Inside Fairfield County Home

Three children and a woman were found dead inside a Fairfield County home.

The four were discovered in Danbury around 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, when officers responded to a well-being check on Whaley Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they went inside the home and found three juveniles ranging in age from 5 to 12 years old, said the Danbury Police in multiple reports.

The woman was found in a shed during a further check of the property, police said.

Police have released little information, including the identities of any of the victims.

Danbury Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour told WFSB Eyewitness News 3 that he believes the incident is isolated and there was no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

