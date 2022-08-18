Contact Us
3 Men Facing Charges In Connection With Whitey Bulger's Beating Death

David Cifarelli
James "Whitey" Bulger
James "Whitey" Bulger Photo Credit: United States Marshals Service via Wikipedia

Three men have been indicted in connection with the beating death of notorious Boston crime boss James "White" Bulger, the US Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of West Virginia reports.

Fotios "Freddy" Geas, Paul "Pauly" DeCologero and Sean McKinnon were charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder Wednesday, Aug. 17,  the office reports. 

Geas and DeCologero are accused of beating in the head Bulger while they were imprisoned in West Virginia in October 2018, the office reports. This resulted in Bulger's death at 89 years old. 

Geas and DeCologero have been charged with aiding and abetting first degree murder, along with assault resulting in serious bodily injury, the office continues. 

Geas faces another charge for murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence. McKinnon also faces a separate charge of making false statements to a federal agent, the office reports. 

