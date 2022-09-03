Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Rockland County Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit
News

$2M NY Lottery Ticket Sold At Store In Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Mega Millions
Mega Millions Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York Lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold at a store in the Hudson Valley.

The second-prize Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Orange County at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, located at 59 N. Plank Rd., the NY Lottery announced Saturday morning, Sept. 3.

There were no first-place winners in the $169,000,000 jackpot.

The Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Sept. 2 were 39, 40, 52, 60, and 67, and the Mega Ball was 20. The Megaplier was 2X.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.