29-Year-Old From Region Sentenced For Distributing, Receiving Child Porn Images, Videos

A man from the region will spend the next decade in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Ulster County resident Anthony Hadden, age 29, of Modena, was sentenced Friday, April 29 to 121 months behind bars after pleading guilty to possessing, distributing, receiving, and transporting child pornography, the US Attorney’s Office said.

Federal prosecutors said Hadden admitted to using a group messaging app on his phone to send and receive the material.

His phone also contained numerous images and videos showing minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, prosecutors said.

Following his prison sentence, Hadden must undergo 15 years of supervised release.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative led by the US Attorney’s Office that works with local, state, and federal police to apprehend individuals accused of exploiting and abusing children online.

