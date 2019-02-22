29 NY Children, Including Two In Hudson Valley, Killed By Guns Since Parkland Shooting

Twenty-nine New York children - including two from the Hudson Valley - are among more than 1,200 who have been killed by guns in the country since the Parkland shooting last February.

On Feb. 14 last year, Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 students and staff members, and injuring 17 others. The shooting led to a wave of activism in the year that followed, but children under the age of 18 continue to be the victims of gun violence.

More than 1,200 children have been killed since the Parkland shooting, according to NewYorkUpstate.com, which highlighted the 29 New Yorkers who have been killed by guns. That number is in line with the figures from 2016 and 2017.

In the report , a pair of Hudson Valley residents, Elias Knapp, from Putnam Valley, and Justin Johnson, of Poughkeepsie.

Earlier this month, Knapp, 17, died after an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. Late last year, Johnson was found with a gunshot wound in his chest, laying in the middle of Main Street. He was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital, where he died from the wound.

The complete report highlighting the 29 New York children killed by gun violence can be found here .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.