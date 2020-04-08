283 COVID-19 Deaths Now Reported In Westchester: New Breakdown Of Cases By Municipality

The death toll in Westchester continues to rise, even as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has begun plateauing in New York State.
Westchester County Executive announced that there have now been 283 deaths reported countywide, as widespread testing continues for the virus.
Latimer said that 46,701 people have now been tested for the virus countywide, with 14,804 testing positive for COVID-19. There are currently 1,056 Westchester residents who are hospitalized for the virus, approximately 10 percent.
“Compared to the other suburbs in Nassau and Suffolk, our numbers are comparable, but it’s important to look at the perspective,” he said. “It’s encouraging over the past two weeks that so many people who tested positive for the virus have overcome it.”
According to Latimer, the 10 percent hospitalization rate is relatively encouraging, as they expected a surge in cases to hit upwards of 20 percent, which could be a breaking point. He said that there are currently approximately 3,000 available hospital beds, with the option of adding 1,500 in the worst-case scenario.
The County Executive said that “the percentage numbers give us some confidence that we can handle the level of contagion that (we) anticipate, but no one can predict how it all plays out.”
“We’re never going to forget the spring of 2020,” Latimer said. “Let’s make sure we’re all there in 2021.”
Latimer provided the following breakdown of COVID-19 in each Westchester municipality:
- Yonkers 1,730
- New Rochelle 775
- Mount Vernon 717
- White Plains 430
- Greenburgh 337
- Ossining Village 300
- Port Chester 284
- Cortlandt 208
- Yorktown 208
- Mount Pleasant 195
- Peekskill 181
- Eastchester 135
- Scarsdale 124
- Sleepy Hollow 119
- Harrison 113
- Mamaroneck Village 98
- Mount Kisco 93
- Dobbs Ferry 79
- Tarrytown 77
- Rye Brook 69
- New Castle 67
- Bedford 66
- Somers 65
- Mamaroneck Town 61
- Rye City 62
- Ossining Town 57
- Pelham 49
- Pleasantville 47
- North Castle 47
- Tuckahoe 44
- Croton-on-Hudson 44
- Hastings-on-Hudson 42
- Pelham Manor 38
- Elmsford 36
- Ardsley 35
- Bronxville 32
- Briarcliff Manor 32
- Irvington 30
- Lewisboro 29
- Larchmont 28
- North Salem 14
- Buchanan 8
- Pound Ridge 6
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.