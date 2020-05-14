27 NY Thruway Plazas Set For $450M Overhaul: View Rendering Here

As many are stuck inside their home due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, work is moving forward in the state on some important projects, including a new plan to update the New York State Thruway's 27 service plazas.

The initiative to upgrade the plazas was first mentioned in by Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his 2018 State of the State address.

Since then, a $450 million plan has been launched to redevelop 27 service areas, many of which were built in the 1950s and others that haven't been updated since the 1990s, officials with the State Thruway Authority Board of Directors said.

“The upgrades planned with this redevelopment project include innovative, modern initiatives to improve the customer experience for the tens of thousands of travelers who use the service areas every day," said Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll.

The upgrades and rebuilding are expected to begin in 2021 with Phase One which includes 16 service areas.

Phase two includes 11 service areas with renovations expected to begin in January 2023.

Some of the improvements will include new fuel stations, playgrounds, pet areas, call-ahead ordering for food, shopping, food trucks during seasonal months, charging stations, and much more.

A children's play area is planned for the new service plazas. New York State Thruway Authority

For truckers, the new areas will include increased parking, and amenities such as shower and laundry facilities, fitness center, and healthy snacks.

