26-Year-Old From Hudson Valley Dies In Double-Vehicle Crash

A 26-year-old man has died following a two-car crash in the region.

State police in Greene County were called at around 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, with reports of a serious car vs. motorcycle crash in the town of Catskill, near the intersection of Highway 32 and Game Farm Road.

Investigators determined that a Mercedes SUV was traveling northbound on State Route 32 when the driver attempted to make a left turn, pulling directly in front of a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcycle operator, Daniel Valk, of Saugerties in Ulster County, struck the vehicle’s passenger side, causing Valk to be ejected from his bike, police said.

When troopers arrived, they found three good Samaritans performing CPR on Valk.

Paramedics later took over life-saving efforts, but Valk was eventually pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

There were no other reports of injuries stemming from the incident.

State police said the crash is still under investigation.

