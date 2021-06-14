25-Year-Old From Airmont Killed In Austin, Texas Mass Shooting

A Hudson Valley native was killed during a mass shooting in Austin, Texas that left 13 people injured.

Douglas John Kantor, age 25, a native of Airmont in Rockland County, was waiting outside a bar to get in when shots were fired and he was struck in the abdomen and later died.

Austin Police said the 14 people were shot during the incident that took place around 1:24 a.m., Saturday, June 12, in the downtown area of Austin.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said at a news conference that investigators believed the shooting took place as a dispute between two parties escalated.

Police say one juvenile suspect is in custody. Another suspect is still at large.

Most of the victims, two of who are in critical condition, were innocent bystanders, police added.

Nick Kantor, of Suffern, said on Monday, June 14, it was too painful to talk about his brother's "suffering" and death.

The family said in a statement to the press that Doug Kantor had moved to Michigan, completing a bachelor’s and master's degree in computer engineering at Michigan State.

Kantor, who was preparing to marry his high school sweetheart, was working in the IT Department at Ford Motor Company at the time of his death.

He was in Austin with friends for the weekend when shot.

Kantor's family said in the statement that he was "loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

