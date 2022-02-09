24-Year-Old Soldier From Hudson Valley Killed In Off-Post Crash

A soldier from the Hudson Valley was killed in an off-post, single-vehicle crash in North Carolina.

Northern Westchester native Marcello L. Scrudato, a resident of Fishkill in Dutchess County since 2007, was 24 years old.

He died in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday, Jan. 29 in Sanford, North Carolina, located near the Fort Bragg Army Base, where he was stationed.

“As a soldier, Cpl. Scrudato was an outstanding individual, and as a person he was even better,” Lt. Col. Burton Furlow, commander of 528th Special Troops Battalion said in a statement reported by WNCN, CBS 17 in Raleigh.

Scrudato was born in Mount Kisco in 1997 and previously lived in Ossining before attending Fishkill Elementary School and Van Wyck Junior High School, according to his obituary, which noted he was was a 2015 graduate of John Jay High School in East Fishkill.

He attended the University of Albany where he studied Physics and Engineering before enlisting in the US Army in 2017.

After enlisting in the US Army, he attended basic combat training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, in February 2017, and was assigned to Fort Bragg after attending the US Army Airborne School.

"As a human resource specialist, Marcello deployed once to Jordan," according to his obituary, which noted his "awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal (fifth award), Army Good Conduct Medal, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal (Campaign Star), Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Certificate of Appreciation (fourth award), and the parachutist badge."

His hobbies included basketball, golf, weight-training, hiking and other outdoor activities. In high school Marcello was a proud member of the swimming and crew team. Marcello also enjoyed spending time at home with his family and his friends, his obituary said.

He is survived by his parents, Carmelo and Maria Auxiliadora Scrudato of Fishkill; his twin sister, Maria Cristina Scrudato of Fishkill; his extended family including grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many friends, especially his longtime buddies, Alex, Santiago, Ryan, Shiva, Anton, Marcello, and Matt.

A Mass will be offered with military honors at St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill on Friday, Feb. 11.

Donations may be made in Marcello’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc. Visit Marcello’s Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.

