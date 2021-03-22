24-Year-Old Killed After Falling From Cliff At Park In Hudson Valley

A 24-year-old man was killed during a fatal fall at a park in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 3 p.m., Sunday, March 21, at Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Kerhonkson in Ulster County, State Police Trooper Steven Nevel said.

The man fell about 100 from a cliff when he died, Nevel said.

No apparent foul play is suspected, he added.

The incident is under investigation.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.