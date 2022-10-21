225-Pound Black Bear That Attacked Connecticut Boy Had 'Rare Pieces Of Macaroni' In Stomach

A 225-pound black bear that attacked a 10-year-old boy had rare pieces of macaroni in his stomach, according to a necropsy.

The male bear attacked the boy in Litchfield County on Sunday, Oct. 16, as he played in his grandparent's yard in the town of Morris.

Following the attack, which left the boy with non-life-threatening injuries including claw marks on his back and injuries to his leg, the bear was euthanized.

The report, released by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection on Thursday, Oct. 20, said “rare pieces of macaroni” were found in the bear’s stomach, which could be indicative the bear had eaten garbage in the past but not recently.

The bear was also found to have “good nutritional body condition with adequate fat reserves.” The DEEP report said stomach contents “were normal for an omnivore,” containing nuts, berries, and leaves.

A rabies test for the bear was negative, the report said.

DEEP says more test results are pending, including a panel of the liver and stomach which was sent to the Sent to Michigan State University for examination.

