21-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To Spring Break Fentanyl Overdoses Of West Point Cadets

Joe Lombardi
West Point West Point
West Point Photo Credit: Wikipedia/USMA Public Affairs Office
2 milligrams of fentanyl, a lethal dose for most people. 2 milligrams of fentanyl, a lethal dose for most people.
2 milligrams of fentanyl, a lethal dose for most people. Photo Credit: United States Drug Enforcement Administration

An arrest has been made in connection to the overdoses of six male college students, including several West Point cadets, on spring break in Florida.

Axel Giovany Casseus, age 21, was charged with trafficking cocaine of less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony, and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, according to court records filed Saturday, March 12, the Miami Herald reported.

The six college students were reportedly hospitalized after being found inside a vacation rental home in Wilton Manors, Florida, just north of Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, March 10, authorities said.

Four of the six consumed a substance believed to be cocaine laced with fentanyl, according to NBC Miami, and two others were exposed to the fentanyl when they tried to give them CPR.

Two of the Cadets play on Army’s football team, WPLG Local 10-TV reported.

The Wilton Manors Police Department announced the arrest on Saturday afternoon.

Two days earlier, after the incident, the department posted on Twitter: 

"It’s spring break season in @WiltonManorsCty. WMPD wants to warn spring breakers about the dangers of using illicit drugs & to avoid mixing drugs with alcohol or other forms of drugs. Protect yourself from the dangers of Fentanyl: youtube.com/watch?v=zu_WtBrmScs&feature=emb_logo."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.