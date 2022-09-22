21-Year-Old ‘All Around Great Guy’ From NY Charged For Alleged Role In Jan. 6 Riots

A 21-year-old New York man is among the latest group of suspects facing charges for their alleged roles in breaching the US Capitol building on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Long Island’s Jon Lizak, of Cold Spring Harbor in Suffolk County, was arrested by federal investigators on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Lizak and four other defendants illegally entered the Capitol as a group before moving through multiple corridors and rooms, including the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the US Attorney’s Office said.

The group reportedly exited the building a half hour later.

That’s when a 23-year-old man in Lizak’s group, Joseph Brody, of Virginia, used a metal barricade against US Capitol Police officers, knocking the officers back as he attempted to block a door, prosecutors said.

Brody and a third man in Lizak’s group, 22-year-old Gabriel Chase, of Florida, also destroyed media equipment, according to investigators.

All five defendants were in communication with one another in the days leading up to Jan. 6, prosecutors said.

Lizak, whose LinkedIn profile says he’s president of the College Republicans at Binghamton University, and who describes himself on Twitter as an “all around great guy” is now facing multiple misdemeanor charges.

They include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Lizak was arraigned in federal court in Brooklyn and later released on bond. His case was transferred to federal court in Washington, DC.

In addition to Lizak, Brody, and Chase, authorities also arrested and charged 21-year-old Thomas Carey, of Pennsylvania and 23-year-old Paul Lovely, of Maryland.

Brody is facing the most serious charges, including assaulting a police officer and causing bodily injury, both felonies.

In the 20 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, including over 265 who were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

