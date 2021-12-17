21 Charged In Connection To Multistate Fentanyl, Cocaine Conspiracy

Twenty-one people are facing charges in connection with a conspiracy to traffic cocaine, fentanyl, and other drugs in the several states, including New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

Authorities began investigating a drug trafficking organization based in the area of Lawrence, Massachusetts in May of 2020, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Since December of 2020, communications between members of the organization and their associates showed that the individuals distributed fentanyl and cocaine in the Lawrence area, the Attorney's Office said.

The US Attorney's Office said the following individuals were arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and other controlled substances:

Joseph Correa, age 31, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Jose Martinez, a/k/a “Bebo,” age 28, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Luis Martinez, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts and Manchester, New Hampshire

Alberto Marrero, a/k/a “Gordo,” age 40, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Madeline Correa-Dones, age 50, of Caguas, Puerto Rico

Mavi Rosario, age 30, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Sonvi Rosario, age 31, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Fauris Guerrero Valdez, a/k/a “Duro,” age 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Luis Perez Frias, age 20, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Freddy Reyes Concepcion, a/k/a Franchve Gonzalez Irizarry, age 49, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Alex Rafael Hernandez Mercedes, age 36, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Felipe Martinez, age 59, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Elvis DeJesus, age 30, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

William Rivadeneira, age 28, of Haverhill, Massachusetts

Gregorit Sanchez, age 27, of Haverhill, Massachusetts

Jeremy Eaton, age 25, of Lunenburg, Massachusetts

Nestor Emilio Olaverria Fuster, a/k/a Pablo Pizarro-Rosa, a/k/a “Chiquitin,” age 58, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Othoniel Lara Gonzalez, a/k/a “Jose Ramirez,” a/k/a “Anibal Pena,” a/k/a “Chirpa,” age 52, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Zacharia Mohamed, age 26, of South Portland, Maine

The US Attorney's Office said 33-year-old Victor Ramon Melendez, of Norwich, Connecticut, is still at large.

Pablo Rosario Pablo, age 56, of Methuen, Massachusetts, was also arrested on Wednesday, and he was charged in a separate criminal complaint with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to the announcement.

The organization was allegedly headed by Correa "who sold drugs in both wholesale and retail quantities and employed couriers and stash house operators to store and distribute drugs, including the mother of his children and her sister," the US Attorney's Office reported.

He is accused of obtaining fentanyl locally and cocaine through suppliers in Puerto Rico.

He and Jose Martinez and Luis Martinez are accused of regularly traveling to Puerto Rico to buy kilograms of cocaine.

The three men and Correa-Dones, would mail the drugs to addresses in New York, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the US Attorney's Office reported.

Investigators seized about 7.5 kilograms of cocaine from packages mailed from Puerto Rico to the defendants during the investigation, the announcement said.

Investigators reportedly seized a total of 10.5 kilograms of cocaine, about 650 grams of suspected fentanyl, and about $201,681 in drug proceeds throughout the investigation.

Sanchez, who was a correctional officer with the Middleton House of Correction in Middleton, Massachusetts, is accused of helping DeJesus get a contraband cellphone while he was being held in the facility after he was arrested on firearms charges.

Sanchez is also accused of trying to smuggle a package of fentanyl, cocaine, and Suboxone into the Middleton House of Correction for DeJesus on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The package was seized when he arrived at work, the US Attorney's Office said.

Rivadeneira worked for DeJesus and Martinez, helping distribute the fentanyl and cocaine, the US Attorney's Office reported.

