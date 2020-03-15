20-Year-Old Wanted On Warrants Nabbed With Semi-Automatic Rifle, Police Say

A 20-year-old man wanted on two warrants was allegedly nabbed with a semi-automatic rifle and ammunition.

Orange County resident David Rombousek, of Port Jervis, was arrested around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, by members of the City of Newburgh Police.

Rombousek was arrested after officers on patrol in the area of the Varrick Homes Apartment complex located a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot, said City of Newburgh Police Sgt. Christopher Lahar.

As officers approached the vehicle, they observed a semi-automatic rifle lying in the lap of a rear seat passenger, identified Rombousek, Lahar said.

The rifle was safely secured along with a magazine containing several rounds of .223 ammunition and Rombousek was detained pending investigation.

A background check showed Rombousek had an active felony probation warrant out of Orange County as well as an active warrant from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Rombousek was arrested and held pending arraignment.

