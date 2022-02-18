20-Year-Old From Rockland Sentenced For Fatal Shooting

A Hudson Valley man will spend up to five years in state prison for the shooting death of another man.

Rockland County resident Collyer Goodman, age 20, of Valley Cottage, was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 17, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh.

Goodman, who had pleaded guilty to the charges of manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, was 18 years old at the time he killed Darien Brydie, age 21, of Country Club Hills, Illinois in August 2020 in the village of Nyack, officials said.

According to the DA's Office, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, Goodman was sitting in the rear right passenger seat of a vehicle, he proceeded to pull the trigger on his loaded 9mm gun, the bullet would travel through the seat striking Brydie who died minutes later from his injuries.

“On August 23, 2020, a young man’s life was tragically ended by a senseless act of gun violence. My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Darien Byrdie, their lives will never be the same," said Walsh.

Goodman was sentenced to one to three years in prison for second-degree manslaughter and five years in prison for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

