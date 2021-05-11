$1M NY Lottery Powerball Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

There's a new millionaire in the Hudson Valley after a lucky person purchased a winning New York Lottery Powerball ticket worth a million dollars.
The ticket was purchased for the Saturday, May 8 Powerball game and was sold at Smokes 4 Less at 982 Main St., in Fishkill, said New York Lottery
The winning numbers for the drawing were 12-17-20-21-26, with the Power Ball 08.
No one won the jackpot of $155 million.
The third-place winner will take home $50,000.
The Powerball drawing is at 10:59 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
