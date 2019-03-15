190K Pounds Of Popular Pork Sausage Products Recalled Due To Tampering, Contamination Concerns

Nearly 200,000 pounds of popular ready-to-eat pork sausage products are being recalled due to possible contamination and tampering concerns.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service FSIS) announced that Monogram Meat Snacks, LLC is recalling 191,928 pounds of several varieties of “Duke’s” pork product. The recall was initiated due to product tampering following the production process.

According to FSIS, the products are heat-treated and shelf-stable. The recalled products were packaged for Conagra Brand / Duke’s Meats Corp. on various dates between Jan. 16 and March 7.

The problem was discovered on Monday, March 11 when it was confirmed that the potentially contaminated products made it onto supermarket shelves nationwide. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the pork products. Anyone who is concerned about a potential illness has been advised to contact a healthcare official.

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Items subject to recall include:

5-oz. plastic pouches of “DUKE’S HICKORY PEACH BBQ SMOKED SHORTY SAUSAGES, Made with A PEACH BBQ RELISH,” that contain a package and case code of 1580002003, and various "Best If Used By" dates from Jan. 16, through Jan. 27.

5-oz. plastic pouches of “DUKE’S HOT & SPICY SMOKED SHORTY SAUSAGES, Made with FRESH-DICED SERRANO PEPPERS,” that contain a package and case code of 1601201052, and various BEST IF USED BY dates from Jan. 16, through Feb. 3.

16-oz. plastic pouches of “DUKE’S ORIGINAL RECIPE SMOKED SHORTY SAUSAGES, Made with A CLASSIC BLEND OF SPICES & FRESHLY-CHOPPED HERBS,” that contain a package code of 1601201182, various BEST IF USED BY dates from Jan. 11, through Feb. 27, and a case code of 1580002130.

5-oz. plastic pouches of “DUKE’S CAJUN STYLE ANDOUILLE SMOKED SHORTY SAUSAGES, Made with ROASTED RED PEPPERS & CAJUN SPICES,” that contain a package and case code of 1580002073, and various BEST IF USED BY dates from Jan. 10, through Feb. 13.

5-oz. plastic pouches of “DUKE’S ORIGINAL RECIPE SMOKED SHORTY SAUSAGES, Made with A CLASSIC BLEND OF SPICES & FRESHLY-CHOPPED HERBS,” that contain a product and case code of 1601201051, and various BEST IF USED BY dates from Feb. 14, through Feb. 29, 2020.

5-oz. plastic pouches of “DUKE’S HATCH GREEN CHILE SMOKED SHORTY SAUSAGES, Made with ROASTED & DICED HATCH CHILES,” that contain a package and case code of 1580002002, and various BEST IF USED BY dates from Jan. 13, through Feb. 3.

5-oz. plastic pouches of “DUKE’S ORIGINAL RECIPE SMOKED SHORTY SAUSAGES, Made with A CLASSIC BLEND OF SPICES & FRESHLY-CHOPPED HERBS,” that contain a package code of 1601201051, various BEST IF USED BY dates from Feb. 17, through March 1, 2020, and a case code 1601201272.

5-oz. plastic pouches of “DUKE’S HOT & SPICY SMOKED SHORTY SAUSAGES, Made with FRESH-DICED SERRANO PEPPERS,” that contain a package code of 1601201052, various BEST IF USED BY dates from Jan. 16, through Feb. 24, and a case code of 1601201274.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 795” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

