18-Year-Old Gunman Live-Streamed Mass Shooting Leaving 10 Dead At Buffalo Supermarket

Ten people are dead after a teenage gunman live-steaming the event who is now in custody opened fire inside a supermarket in Buffalo in what authorities say was a racially motivated hate crime.

A total of 13 people were shot in the incident that happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. The three others shot have non life-threatening injuries.

Gramaglia said the suspect is 18 years old. Authorities said his identity will be released later Saturday night after he is arraigned on multiple counts of first-degree murder.

The suspect was heavily armed, had tactical gear, a tactical helmet and "was live streaming what he was doing" on an unspecified social media platform, Gramaglia said.

"This was pure evil," Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said at a press conference. "It was a straight-up, racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community, coming into our community and trying to inflect evil upon us."

Authorities said the suspect is from a county in New York that is hours away from Buffalo, but have not yet disclosed exactly where.

NBC New York said that authorities are "investigating whether the suspect was motivated by white supremacist ideology, and if he may have posted a manifesto online," noting that the market is in a predominately Black neighborhood.

Eleven of the 13 shot are Black, Gramaglia said.

A Justice Department spokesman said US Attorney General Merrick Garland has been briefed on the shooting. The FBI is investigating the attack as a hate crime and as violent extremism.

He shot four people in the parking lot, three of whom died, before entering the store, said Gramaglia.

One of those shot and killed inside the store was a retired Buffalo PD officer, who was working as a security guard at the market, Gramaglia said. Three other store employees were killed.

"We are hurting and we are seething right now as a community," Brown said. "The depth of pain the families are feeling and we are all feeling cannot be explained."

Brown said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to arrive in Buffalo Saturday evening.

“I am heartbroken for the victims whose lives were cut short in today’s horrific mass shooting in Buffalo, which was a racially motivated hate crime," said NY State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins of Yonkers. "There is no place in New York for hate and white supremacy or any other hate based ideology.

"This targeted attack against Black Americans is not a new phenomenon in this country, and now is the time that we as a nation come together to confront this hatred. My thoughts are with the victims' families whose lives have been shattered by this cruel act of racial hatred and senseless violence.”

US Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said: "My prayers are with the victims of this racially motivated act of violence. My heart goes out to the victims' loved ones, our emergency personnel and the entire Buffalo community. Racism, prejudice and hatred have no place in our state or our country."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

