18-Year-Old Admits To Fatally Stabbing Teen In Hudson Valley

A Northern Westchester man admitted to stabbing two teenagers, one of whom died during a fight that started on social media, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Peekskill resident Matthew Torres, age 18, was indicted in January for manslaughter and assault for his role in the violent stabbing of two 18-year-old teens during a fight late last year.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Friday, Oct. 1 that Torres pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault. When he is sentenced in December, Torres will face a sentence of between five and 25 years in state prison followed by up to five years of post-release supervision.

Rocah said that a dispute that started through social media involving several people led to them making a plan to fight in-person on Nov. 28 last year. The nature of the initial argument between the groups online has not been disclosed.

According to the indictment, Torres and the others met at the China Pier in Peekskill, where the fight began. During the course of the fight, Torres, who was 17 years old at the time, allegedly stabbed area residents Joaquin Salazar multiple times and Alexis Leon once before fleeing the scene on foot.

Salazar was treated and died as a result of the injuries sustained during the fight at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

Torres was taken into custody following the investigation into the stabbing by New York State Police and the Peekskill Police Department.

