18 Rockland Businesses Charged In Underage Drinking Sting

Thirty-nine area restaurants and stores were cited for selling alcohol to undercover minors during stings in the area.

The New York State Liquor Authority used decoys to target restaurants and stores statewide as part of an effort to look for fake IDs and local locations that will sell alcohol to minors. Grocery stores, restaurants and liquor stores were all targeted during the sting operation.

In total, decoys were sent to 851 businesses across 46 counties last month, with 186 in total reportedly selling to minors. The operation was conducted with the assistance of the Department of Motor Vehicles, which launched a crackdown on underage drinking last fall.

"Underage drinking can lead to bad decisions that could have lifelong consequences, or worse, and this administration is committed to taking proactive measures to prevent young New Yorkers from purchasing and abusing alcohol," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "These statewide enforcement sweeps will continue to be a part of our efforts to deter underage drinking and the avoidable tragedies that too often follow."

Officials said that the sweeps will build on safety initiatives to deter underage drinking and prevent the purchase and use of false identification documents, and supplement the State Liquor Authority and DMV's regular underage enforcement efforts conducted throughout the year.

In the Hudson Valley, the following businesses were busted for selling to underage agents:

Orange County

Mar Ed Copas on Washington Street in Newburgh;

La Botella Restaurant & Lounge on Lake Street in Newburgh;

L&C Deli & Grocery Store on Liberty Street in Newburgh;

Oasis Restaurant & Sports Bar on Broadway in Newburgh;

Shoprite on Hawkins Drive in Montgomery;

Scotts Corner Liquor & Wine Store in Montgomery;

Lolly & Easters Airport Inn on Union Avenue in Montgomery;

Walden Wine & Liquor on East Main Street in Walden.

Westchester County

Lincoln Energy Services on West Lincoln Avenue in Mount Vernon;

Zack's Bestway Deli on Gramatan Avenue in Mount Vernon;

Adonny's Deli Grocery on East Sandford Boulevard in Mount Vernon;

G&A Food Corp on Mile Square Road in Yonkers;

Sunoco on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers;

CVS on Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers;

Yonkers Mini Mart & Deli on Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers;

Ideal Fresh Market on Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers;

Raceway Liquors on Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers;

Yonkers Dan Tobacco & Stationary Store on Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers;

Mike & Mark Warehouse Wine and Liquor on Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers;

Giojo's Deli on Kimball Avenue in Yonkers;

T&J Liquors on Kimball Avenue in Yonkers.

Rockland County

Haverstraw Wine & Spirits on Route 9W in Haverstraw;

Samsondale Wine & Liquors on Samsondale Plaza in West Haverstraw;

Railroad Deli on West Railroad Avenue in Garnerville;

Railroad Avenue Deli & Grocery on Railroad Avenue in West Haverstraw;

North Rockland Beverage Center on Route 9W in West Haverstraw;

T&B's Grocery and Restaurant on Railroad Avenue in West Haverstraw;

SP Wine & Liquor on Holt Drive in Stony Point;

Stony Mobil Mart on Liberty Drive in Stony Point;

7 Eleven Store on South Liberty Drive in Stony Point;

Liberty Beer on North Liberty Drive in Stony Point;

Stonys Food N News on Stony Ridge Plaza in Stony Point;

Express Food Mart on Route 9W in Haverstraw;

Speedway on Route 9W in West Haverstraw;

Sinclair on Route 303 in Blauvelt;

Nick's Convenience Store on Route 303 in Tappan;

Smiley Food Mart on North Middletown Road in Pearl River;

Fleming's Place on South Main Street in Pearl River;

O'Malley's on Main Street in Nyack.

No Putnam or Dutchess County businesses were caught selling to minors.

According to research, each year, more than 1,800 college students die from alcohol-related injuries. Nearly 700,000 are assaulted by another student that has been drinking and 97,000 students experience alcohol-related sexual assault each year.

"With the help of new technology, our investigators can detect even the most sophisticated fake IDs,” DMV Executive Deputy Commissioner Terri Egan added. “We are not out to spoil the start of anyone's semester. Our goal is to deter underage students from abusing alcohol and possibly putting their lives and the lives of others at risk.”

Officials said that people found using fake IDs with the intent of purchasing alcohol could face arrest. The locations that sell them booze may also face $10,000 fines for each violation. Repeat offenders may see their liquor license revoked.

“We will continue to take action to hold businesses accountable for illegal sales as well as those who use fake IDs,” Cuomo added. “We have zero tolerance for these offenses in New York.”

