Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing Area 27-Year-Old Mother Of 3
News

16-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Hudson Valley Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Christopher Jack "CJ" Hackett
Christopher Jack "CJ" Hackett Photo Credit: Google Maps/Archbishop Stepinac High School﻿

Family, friends, and students are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old high school student who died after a hit-and-run driver in Westchester County.

Christopher Jack "CJ" Hackett was killed just after midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 660 McLean Ave., in Yonkers, by a van that fled the scene, said. Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police.

Archbishop Stepinac High School﻿ in White Plains, where Hackett, a Yonkers resident, was enrolled, will have counselors available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 for students who would like to gather and share their memories of CJ, school officials said.

The school has also set up a donation link to help the family with funeral expenses and other costs at bngn.blackbaud.school/?id=c05z30jfrfv#/home/.

Police say they have found the van and a suspect is in custody. Information on the suspect has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.