Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increase In Positive-Test Rate; Breakdown Of Cases By County
News

16 Charged In Drug Trafficking Bust After Probe Launched In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities announced that 16 people were indicted for allegedly trafficking drugs in multiple states.
Authorities announced that 16 people were indicted for allegedly trafficking drugs in multiple states. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

Authorities announced that 16 people were indicted for allegedly trafficking drugs in multiple states.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said the individuals trafficked prescription opioids and cocaine in Brooklyn, Staten Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. James made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, July 14.

The individuals are accused of selling tens of thousands of prescription oxycodone pills, worth about $500,000, and more than 500 grams of cocaine. 

The state also recovered about 2,600 oxycodone pills, 300 grams of cocaine and more than $12,000 in cash in the investigation.

James said the takedown was the result of a 20-month investigation led by the attorney general's Organized Crime Task Force. The investigation was supported by the Warwick Police Department in Orange County, New York, and the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor. 

"Today’s takedown is yet another major action to keep our streets clean from these drugs and hold accountable those who put New Yorkers in harm’s way just to line their pockets," James said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.