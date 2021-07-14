16 Charged In Drug Trafficking Bust After Probe Launched In Hudson Valley

Authorities announced that 16 people were indicted for allegedly trafficking drugs in multiple states.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said the individuals trafficked prescription opioids and cocaine in Brooklyn, Staten Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. James made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, July 14.

We busted a major drug trafficking ring operating throughout New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.



In our third major action in the past month, 16 individuals have been charged for their roles in flooding our communities with tens of thousands of opioid pills and cocaine. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) July 14, 2021

The individuals are accused of selling tens of thousands of prescription oxycodone pills, worth about $500,000, and more than 500 grams of cocaine.

The state also recovered about 2,600 oxycodone pills, 300 grams of cocaine and more than $12,000 in cash in the investigation.

James said the takedown was the result of a 20-month investigation led by the attorney general's Organized Crime Task Force. The investigation was supported by the Warwick Police Department in Orange County, New York, and the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor.

"Today’s takedown is yet another major action to keep our streets clean from these drugs and hold accountable those who put New Yorkers in harm’s way just to line their pockets," James said.

