Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: Cook At Pearl River Tavern Had 200 Child Porn Images On Phone, In Cloud, Authorities Say
News

130,000 Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled Due To Contamination Concerns

Joe Lombardi
Ground beef
Ground beef Photo Credit: CDC

More than 130,000 pounds of ground beef sold and distributed in five states, including Connecticut, has been recalled due to contamination concerns.

Items listed in the recall may be contaminated with "extraneous materials"—especially plastic.

The products affected were produced by Rastelli Bros, doing business as Rastelli Foods Group, between Oct. 3, 2019 and Oct. 15, 2019, before being shipped to distribution centers and retail locations in Connecticut, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland.

The packages contained 85 percent lean, 15 percent fat and 93 percent lean, seven percent fat.

View product labels here.

The problem was discovered after the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) received consumer complaints through the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline. The firm also notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint directly.

