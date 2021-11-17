13-Year-Old Arrested In Connection With Shot Fired Outside High School In Hudson Valley

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with shots fired outside an area high school.

The incident took place around 3:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15, in Dutchess County.

That's when the City of Poughkeepsie Police received numerous 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Poughkeepsie High School.

According to Det. Lt. Matt Clark, of the City of Poughkeepsie Police, responding officers located a vehicle struck by bullets at the intersection of Forbus Street and Daniels Court.

Several 380 caliber shell casings were found by a police K9 in the grassy area in front of the high school.

A witness to what happened pointed to a house on Daniels Court and said “they ran that way," Clark said.

A 13-year-old male juvenile stopped in the area the witness had pointed to was found to be in possession of an unloaded 380 caliber handgun, Clark said.

The boy was brought to the juvenile division at police headquarters and later transported to a juvenile facility in Columbia County.

The witness could not identify the shooter; the shooter in this incident has not been identified, he added.

He will appear in juvenile court on charges of possession of the handgun, police said.

"At this time we have no witnesses willing to identify who the shooter was who fired the 380 caliber handgun in front of the high school," Clark said.

Ballistics, latent fingerprint, and DNA analysis will be conducted on the 380 caliber handgun taken off the 13-year-old and on the spent shell casings to determine if the gun found on the boy, matches the shell casings found in front of the school, he added.

Anyone with information that could be used to arrest and convict anyone involved with the incident or any other gun-related violence should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.