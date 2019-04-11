12 Plead Guilty In Large Prescription Pill Trafficking Ring Operating In Hudson Valley

A dozen Hudson Valley residents have pleaded guilty for their roles in a large prescription pill trafficking ring that sold thousands of pills to customers on a daily basis, according to the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

The 12 were busted following a nine-month investigation by the Attorney General's organized crime task force along with the New York State Police that included surveillance and wiretapping, hidden cameras, GPS devices, undercover agents, and cooperating witnesses, the AG's office said.

Dubbed “Operation Candy Crush,” due to the code names of the drugs such as "Skittles," and "candy," members are accused of selling the pills in Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties, including large amounts of oxycodone, amphetamine, diazepam, clonazepam, and buprenorphine pills, the AG's office said.

The ring’s main distributor, Samantha Vantassell, of Poughkeepsie, pleaded guilty to criminal sale of a controlled substance and attempted conspiracy. She’ll be sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Under a separate indictment, Vantassell also pled guilty to making a terroristic threat for creating an Instagram account impersonating a student at Franklin D. Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park. Under that fake account, Vantassell admitted to posting a photo of the student holding what appeared to be an assault weapon, with the caption that included the statement “I’m feeling like shooting roosevelt school up.”

As part of her plea, Vantassell admitted knowing her fictitious post would cause the imminent fear among the public and law enforcement that a school shooting could be carried out.

Other locals who pleaded guilty include:

Timothy Cherry, of Newburgh

Mark Thomas, of Poughkeepsie

Arthur Volgarino, of Hopewell Junction

Kimberly Bevan, of Poughkeepsie

Seven others who pleaded guilty were not named.

