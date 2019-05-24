12 New Rockland Exposure Sites For Measles Released

With the Rockland County measles outbreak continuing to grow with 247 confirmed cases of measles since the outbreak began, officials are announcing 12 new possible exposure sites for residents to be aware of.

Anyone who visited the following locations may have been exposed to measles:

Satmar of Monsey, located at 1 Monsey Blvd, Monsey, from Monday, May 6 through Tuesday, May 14 with an ongoing risk of exposure.

Congregation Yetev Lev of Satmar, located at 13 Monsey Blvd., Monsey, from Monday, May 6 through Tuesday, May 14 with an ongoing risk of exposure.

Rockland Kosher Supermarket, located in the Shoppers Haven Mall, 27 Orchard Street, on Monday, May 13 from 4 to 7 p.m., with a risk of exposure until 9 p.m.

Congregation Khal Torath Chaim Viznitz, located at 25 Phyllis Terrace, Monsey, from Sunday, May 12 until Sunday, May 19 with an ongoing risk of exposure.

Bais Medrash Ohr Chaim, located at 20 Forshay Road, Monsey, on Wednesday, May 15, from 1 to 5 p.m., with a risk of exposure until 7 p.m.

Bais Medrash Ohr Chaim, located at 20 Forshay Road, Monsey, on Thursday, May 16, from 1 to 5 p.m., with a risk of exposure until 7 p.m.

Synagogue Yeshiva Chovetz Chaim, located at 51 Kiryas Radin Drive, Spring Valley, on Wednesday, May 15, from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a risk of exposure until 3 p.m.

Synagogue Yeshiva Chovetz Chaim, located at 51 Kiryas Radin Drive, Spring Valley, on Thursday, May 16, from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a risk of exposure until 3 p.m.

Maple Medex Pharmacy inside Evergreen Kosher Market, located at 59 Route 59, Monsey, on Thursday, May 16, from 12:40 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a risk of exposure until 5 p.m.

Costco, located at 50 Overlook Blvd, Nanuet, on Thursday, May 16 from 7 until 9 p.m. with a risk of exposure until 11 p.m.

Taxis:

La Familia Taxi on Monday, May 13, roundtrip to Rockland Kosher Supermarket, from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a risk of exposure until 6 p.m., and from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a risk of exposure until 9:30 p.m.

La Familia Taxi on Sunday, May 19, to Refuah Health Center located at 728 N. Main Street, Spring Valley, from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a risk of exposure until 7 p.m.

"Being up-to-date with your measles vaccination is the best way to help protect yourself, your family, and the community, especially those who cannot get vaccinated because they are too young or have specific health conditions," said Dr. Patricia Ruppert, commissioner of Health for Rockland County.

Residents can get more information about measles by calling the New York State Department of Health toll-free Measles Information Line at (888) 364-4837.

