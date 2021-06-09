119 MPH Driver Indicted For Triple-Fatal Hudson Valley Crash

The driver of a vehicle going 119 miles per hour that crashed and killed three people in the Hudson Valley has been indicted on multiple manslaughter charges, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Bronx resident Yordany Bautista-Hernandez, age 20, was traveling 119 mph in a 50 mph zone eastbound on the Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 when his 2019 Toyota Camry struck a guard rail and rolled over between the Exit 9 ramp for the Hutchinson River Parkway and Exit 10 for New Rochelle Road, police said.

Hernandez’s passengers, Garibaldi Reyes-Jerez, 22, of Manhattan, and Bronx residents John Pena-Martinez, 24, and Maria Vasquez-Guzman, 16, all died as a result of the crash.

Bautista-Hernandez was transported to Westchester Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

This week, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced that Bautista-Hernandez has been indicted and charged with three counts of second-degree manslaughter.

“This tragedy has caused enormous sadness and pain for the families and loved ones of the three victims,” she said. “We hope that our efforts to hold the driver accountable for his reckless actions will help bring them some peace and closure.”

The crash was investigated by Westchester County Police patrol officers and Accident Investigation Team and detectives from the General Investigations Unit.

“The deaths of these three young people were enormous tragedies for their families and all who knew and loved them. I commend our officers and detectives for their detailed and diligent investigation,” Westchester County Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Gleason said in a statement. “I would like to thank the District Attorney’s Office for its partnership and support during the investigation and grand jury process.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.