$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At Popular Store In Hudson Valley

A popular Hudson Valley store known for selling winning lottery tickets hits again with a third-prize Powerball Power Play ticket worth $100,000.

The winning Power Play ticket was sold in Orange County for the Monday, April 10 game at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh, said the New York Lottery.

The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were 9-10-36-46-52 and the Powerball was 14. The Power Play multiplier for the drawing was 2, which means the third-place prize – not including the jackpot – was doubled to $100,000. The Power Play feature is an additional $1 extra per game.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Tickets for Powerball expire one year from the date of the drawing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.