10 Deaths Linked To COVID-19 Now Reported In New York As Tristate Restrictions Start

With restrictions connected to the outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) now underway , the number of cases and deaths in New York continues to climb.

New York now has 10 deaths linked to the virus, with seven in New York City, two on Long Island and one in the Hudson Valley (in Rockland).

Total cases in the state are nearing the 1,000 mark as testing rates pick up. Scientists say for every person who tests COVID-19 positive, there are likely 5 to 10 others who have not been tested who have the virus. There were 4,558 cases nationwide as of Monday, March 16.

New York had the most cases with 967, followed by Washington state (904) and California (557).

