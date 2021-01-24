Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo
Ramapo

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Ramapo

Joe Lombardi
They may not have taken home the big prize, but thousands of Hudson Valley Powerball players won something.
Eleven $1 million second-place Powerball tickets were sold in New York for the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 23.

There was one first-place $23,200,000 jackpot winner, with the ticket sold at an unspecified location in New Jersey.

Four of the 11 second-pace $1 million tickets in New York were sold in the Hudson Valley, at these locations:

  • Stewart's Shops No. 357, 54 Vassar Road, Poughkeepsie
  • Spring Valley Wholesales Inc., 35 Lawrence St. in Spring Valley
  • Acme No. 2499 Greenburgh, 103 Knollwood Road in White Plains
  • R & J Food Corp, 274 S. Broadway, Yonkers

The other seven second-place New York tickets were all sold in the five boroughs. To view the precise locations, click here and scroll down.

A total of 35 $1 million second-place tickets were sold nationwide.

The winning numbers were 5, 8, 17, 27, 28 with the Powerball number 14 and the Power Play of X3.

The Powerball jackpot was reset after a ticket sold in Maryland hit one of the largest prizes in the game's history at $731.1 million in the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

