$1 Million Goes To Hospital In Hudson Valley To Help Reopen Birthing Center

State-funded grants and community donations totaling $1 million will go to a hospital located in the Hudson Valley to help it reopen its birthing center.

Upgrades to the Putnam Hospital's birthing center are being funded by three major sources, according to Nuvance Health, which owns the hospital in Carmel:

A $500,000 state grant funded by New York's Community Local Community Assistance Program;

$250,000 from the Kearney Realty and Development Group from the Northern Westchester town of Somers;

$250,000 from the Putnam Community Foundation.

Delivery services in the hospital's birthing center were suspended in March 2022, but are planned to reopen in the next few months, according to hospital officials.

Some of the upgrades will include LED light fixtures and new lights in the delivery rooms, heating and ventilation system upgrades, and décor improvements.

"This community hospital is one of the most important assets in Putnam County, but without a Birthing Center it cannot be viable," said New York State Sen. Peter Harckham.

It is the only hospital in Putnam County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.