1 Dead After Small Plane Crashes In Region, Police Report

Nicole Valinote
Authorities responded to a small plane crash in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Authorities responded to a small plane crash in East Hampton on Thursday, Oct. 6. Photo Credit: Image by Diego Fabian Parra Pabon from Pixabay/Google Maps

An investigation is underway after one person died in a small plane crash on Long Island.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a preliminary report that a single-engine Seamax M-22 crashed in East Hampton at about 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The East Hampton Town Police Department said the plane crashed off Springy Banks Road on the water's edge of Three Mile Harbor.

Officers found the operator and sole occupant of the aircraft dead, police reported. The person's identity has not yet been released.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, officials said.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call EHTPD detectives at 631-537-7575.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

