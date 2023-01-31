1 Dead, 2 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Ramapo Crash

One person was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place in Rockland County around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on Airmont Road and Route 59 in Ramapo.

An investigation into the crash found that a 2012 Nissan Rogue, driven by a 41-year-old female resident of Mahwah, New Jersey, was traveling eastbound on Route 59, said Lt. Blaine Howell, of the Ramapo Police.

The Nissan entered the intersection at Airmont Road, crossed over into the westbound lane of Route 59 traffic, and struck a 2021 Hyundai Sonata, driven by an 85-year-old male resident of Montebello, according to Howell.

Both the Nissan Rogue and the Hyundai Sonata then struck a tow truck that was being operated by a 58-year-old resident of Airmont, which was also in the westbound lane of traffic, Howell said.

The vehicle operators were transported to area hospitals with varying degrees of injuries.

The 85-year-old driver of the Sonata died from his injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital, Howell said. His identity has not yet been released.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Ramapo Police Crash Investigation Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

