Newly-Named Tropical Storm Bret Expected To Become Hurricane: Here's Projected Path

Tropical Depression 3, which developed on Monday morning, June 19 in the central Atlantic, strengthened to tropical-storm status later in the day.

“While it is rare to get a storm to develop over the south-central Atlantic in June, it is not completely unheard of,” said AccuWeather Tropical Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

Bret is forecast to strengthen and move across the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane on Thursday, June 22, and Friday, June 23, according to the National Hurricane Center,

It will bring a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, hurricane-force winds, dangerous storm surge, and waves.

"Given the larger-than-usual uncertainty in the track forecast, it is too early to specify the location and magnitude of where these hazards could occur," the National Hurricane Center stated. "However, everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast for Bret and have their hurricane plan in place."

