Hudson Valley Man Arrested For Stabbing Mother, Aunt, DA Says

Orange County resident Donnie Smith of Newburgh was charged on Tuesday, April 30, with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder.

As alleged in documents filed and statements made in court, on Sunday, March 31, Smith violently attacked his mother in a residence in the city of Newburgh, stabbing her repeatedly with a sharp object in the neck and back.

As Smith was leaving the residence, he encountered his aunt, whom he stabbed repeatedly in the neck and back, court documents allege.

After attacking both women, Smith fled and was located and arrested by members of the City of Newburgh Police later that night.

As a result of the attack, Smith’s mother is paralyzed, and his aunt sustained severe and permanent injury.

“The sheer brutality of the alleged acts in this case is terrifying,” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler. “The life-changing consequences for the victims in this case underscores the dangers of domestic violence.”

Smith is being held in the Orange County Jail in place of a $1 million cash bail, a $3 million fully secured bond, or a $9 million partially secured bond.

He is next scheduled for a conference on Wednesday, May 15.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.