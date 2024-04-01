Hudson Valley 4-Alarm Fire Displaces 33, Injures 3

The fire occurred in Orange County around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, March 31 on Lutheran Street in the city of Newburgh.

According to Newburgh city officials, responding firefighters found a three-story building at 36 Lutheran St. consumed in fire, with occupants of the adjoining buildings exiting their homes.

Undetectable from the front of the structure, it was discovered that the fire had already spread to two adjoining buildings, the city said.

Firefighters attempted to battle the blaze as a third alarm was sounded to bring additional resources as the fire extended onto the roofs of two more buildings.

A fourth alarm was soon sounded to help with accessing fire hydrants and to feed the original units that remained operating.

The fire was knocked down and crews were overhauling at 12:45 a.m., with firefighters remaining at the scene until 7 a.m. to help residents and check for hotspots.

Newburgh Police transported the residents in need to the Recreation Center, where they were met by Red Cross workers who helped arrange housing and food.

Three persons involved in the original fire building received minor burn injuries.

The fire remains under investigation by the Orange County and Newburgh Fire Investigation Units and the City of Newburgh Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.