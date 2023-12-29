New Year To Ring In NY Thruway Toll Increase: Here's How Much More You'll Pay

The toll rate changes, the first system-wide increases in 14 years, were announced by the New York Thruway Authority in September and will take effect on Monday, Jan. 1, according to Thruway Authority officials.

The increases will affect those with New York E-ZPass tags, non-New York E-ZPass tags, and those who pay tolls by mail when they go into effect.

Each category of toll customers will be affected by the following increases once the New Year begins:

For New York E-ZPass customers: The base rate will increase by five percent and another five percent in January 2027;

The base rate will increase by five percent and another five percent in January 2027; For non-New York E-ZPass customers: The toll rate will increase from 15 percent above the New York E-ZPass rate to a 75 percent differential;

The toll rate will increase from 15 percent above the New York E-ZPass rate to a 75 percent differential; For Tolls by Mail customers: The toll rate will increase from 30 percent above the New York E-ZPass rate to a 75 percent differential.

Additionally, the Thruway Authority also plans to implement fixed toll rate increases of $0.50 each year at the new Tappan Zee Bridge until 2027, when the base NY E-ZPass rate for passenger vehicles will be $7.75. Commercial toll rate increases on the bridge will be proportional to passenger rate increases, according to officials.

The new Tappan Zee Bridge's official name is the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The old bridge's official name was the Gov. Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge.

The new plan also preserves the 40 percent commuter discount plan and also increases resident discounts from 17 to 20 percent for qualified Rockland and Westchester residents, officials said.

Adjusted toll rates can be viewed by using the 2024 Toll Adjustment Calculator released on the Thruway Authority's website.

