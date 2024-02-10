New Winter Storm Projected Snowfall Map: These Spots Could See 6 Inches To Foot

The time frame for the storm is overnight Monday evening, Feb. 12 into Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 13, according to the National Weather Service, which says travel could be "very difficult" during that time and "hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute."

A projected map of snowfall totals released Saturday, Feb. 10 by the National Weather Service is shown in the image above.

Precipitation is expected to begin as rain Monday night before changing over to a wintry mix a few hours before daybreak on Tuesday, with snow, which could be heavy at times, in inland areas, where a Winter Storm Watch is now in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Areas farthest south, including parts of New York City and Long Island are expected to see the least amount of snow, with about an inch expected with 2 inches possible in spots.

A rise in temperatures that started late in the week will continue on Sunday, Feb. 11, with a high temperature of round 50 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds before a cooling trend starts overnight as clouds thicken into Monday, setting the stage for the potential new storm system.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, with a high temperature in the mid-40s.

With the low temperature expected to drop to just below the freezing mark overnight into Tuesday, a widespread mix of rain, sleet, and snow is expected from the system, with mainly snow, heavy at times, in areas away from the coast.

The current outlook for Valentine's Day on Wednesday, Feb. 14 calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low to mid-30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

