New Widespread System Will Follow Spotty Chances For Storms: 5-Day Forecast

Wednesday, July 19 will be partly sunny with a high temperature generally in the low 80s, the National Weather Service says. There is a slight chance for isolated storms and showers, especially in areas farther south.

It will be mainly cloudy Thursday, July 20 with a high temperature again in the mid-80s and another chance for spotty storms, mainly in the evening hours.

The larger storm system will develop in the overnight hours just before dawn on Friday, July 21.

Showers will become likely after daybreak with thunderstorms possible later in the morning, in the afternoon, and again at night.

About a quarter of an inch of rainfall is expected on Friday, with locally higher amounts possible.

Precipitation will gradually wind down overnight, leading to a dry weekend with mostly sunny skies both Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, and a high temperature in the mid-80s both days.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.