New Item Added To Recall Of Spinach, Kale, Collard Green Products Due To Listeria Risk

Lancaster Foods announced the recall of Robinson Fresh, Lancaster, and Giant brand Kale, Spinach, and Collard Green products produced at the company’s Jessup, Maryland facility and distributed through retailers and distributors in the states of New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.

The recall was initiated after notification that a random sample of a single bag of Chopped Kale Greens product with a “BEST IF USED BY May 1 2023” date collected by the New York Agriculture and Markets Food Safety Division tested positive for the Listeria pathogen, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

Retailers and distributors have been instructed to ensure the recalled products are removed from all inventories. Consumers who might still have the recalled products in their refrigerators should discard the items and they should not be consumed.

The recalled products are beyond their “Best If Used By Date.”

On Friday, May 12, Lancaster Foods issued the new update on the products affected, adding one additional spinach item to the recall, Lancaster 12/10 ounce spinach with a best-by date of Saturday, April 29, 2023.

The new, complete list of recalled items is now:

00682 ROBINSON FRESH 8/16 OZ 0-95829-60015-9 KALE GREENS May 01 2023

00619 ROBINSON FRESH 6/32 OZ 0-95829-60016-6 KALE GREENS May 01 2023

55423 LANCASTER 20/4 OZ N/A CHOPPED KALE May 01 2023

78983 GIANT 12/8 OZ 6-88267-09813-0 CURLY LEAF SPINACH April 29 2023

00684 ROBINSON FRESH 8/16 OZ 0-95829-60006-7 COLLARD GREENS May 01 2023

01907 GIANT 8/16 OZ 6-88267-05311-5 COLLARD GREENS May 01 2023

41714 LANCASTER 12 / 10 OZ 8-13055-01145-3 SPINACH April 29 2023

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Consumers with these symptoms should immediately consult their healthcare provider.

Customers who have any questions about the recall may contact Lancaster Foods Customer Service at 877-844-3441 Monday through Friday 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM EDT.

