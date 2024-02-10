New Update: Here Are Latest Snowfall, Timing Projections For Pre-Valentine's Day Winter Storm

The time frame for the storm is overnight Monday evening, Feb. 12 into around midday on Tuesday, Feb. 13, according to the National Weather Service.

Precipitation is expected to begin as rain Monday night before changing over to a wintry mix a few hours before daybreak on Tuesday, with snow in inland areas.

"The change will be stark," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said, noting some spots in the Northeast will see temperature in the mid to upper 50s over the weekend before temps top off in the mid-40s on Monday and 30s on Tuesday. “As this colder air moves in the storm will be approaching from the southwest, leading to travel disrupting snow for some.”

In the image above released on Friday, Feb. 9 by AccuWeather.com, areas with the highest elevations in the darkest shade of blue are expected to see the most snowfall, with 6 inches to a foot of accumulation predicted.

Areas in Columbia blue are expected to see 3 to 6 inches of snowfall.

In spots shown in sky blue, 1 to 3 inches are forecast.

The days leading up to the storm's arrival will be anything but winterlike.

Unseasonably mild temperatures will continue Saturday, Feb. 10 with the possibility of maximum temps close to 20 degrees above normal, with a high temperature generally in the mid-50s with some areas farthest south possibly even hitting the 60-degree mark, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday, Feb. 11's high will be around 50 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds before a cooling trend starts overnight as clouds thicken into Monday, setting the stage for the potential new storm system.

It will be mostly cloudy on Monday, with a high temperature in the 40s. Precipitation will become possible starting in the morning and then again at night.

With the low temperature expected to drop to just below the freezing mark overnight into Tuesday, a widespread mix of rain, sleet, and snow is expected from the system, with mainly snow in areas farther north and inland.

The current outlook for Valentine's Day on Wednesday, Feb. 14 calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-30s.

