New Update: Flood Rescue Teams Staged In Hudson Valley Amid Heavy Rain, Hochul Says

As a precautionary measure in response to the barrage of rain, flood rescue teams will be staged in Westchester and Nassau Counties by the New York Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services in case they are needed in the event of emergencies, Hochul announced on Friday, Sept. 29.

The announcement came in the midst of heavy rains that began falling in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island regions late Thursday, Sept. 28. The system is expected to continue bringing downpours through Friday evening, which could result in as much as three to five inches of rain in some locations, officials said.

The weather system has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory in Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester Counties that will last through 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

Additionally, a flood watch has been issued for most of the New York City, Long Island, and Hudson Valley regions through Friday evening.

Hochul said that state agencies are prepared for the worst as the rain continues.

"State agencies are prepared to respond to requests for assistance from our local government partners and I encourage all New Yorkers to pay close attention to the storm conditions and forecast if you’re heading out today," Hochul said.

In addition to the staging of flood rescue teams, the rain has also prompted Thruway Authority officials to inspect storm drains, fine-tune deployable equipment such as excavators and hauling trucks, and monitor rock slopes in areas susceptible to heavy rains.

The state's Department of Public Service is also readying a fleet of 5,500 workers to repair any damage caused by the storm.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray warned residents to stay home if possible until the rain subsides.

"Heavy rain will inundate transportation systems and likely cause flash flooding in some areas today," Bray said, continuing, "This means that it will be dangerous to travel, especially by car."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.