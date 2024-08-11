New Update: First Projected Path Released For Potential New Hurricane

The system is first expected to become a tropical depression and then become the next named storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If that happens, it will be called Ernesto.

AccuWeather says it could become a Category 1 hurricane as soon as Tuesday, Aug. 13 before strengthening to a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic by Thursday, Aug. 15.

The projected timing and track of the tropical rainstorm through Sunday, Aug. 18 is shown in the first image above.

The rainstorm is "forecast to intensify and bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and storm surge to parts of the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic this week," according to a statement by AccuWeather.com on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 11.

Formation chance through 48 hours is high at 70 percent and through seven days even higher at 90 percent, the National Hurricane Center said.

"After moving through the islands, the storm is forecast to be pulled to the north by a southward dip in the jet stream," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "The storm may continue to intensify and could become the second major hurricane of the season by the end of this week."

The news comes after post-Tropical Cyclone Debby pushed off the eastern Canadian coast after making two landfills in the US -- first as a hurricane in Florida on Monday, Aug. 5, then as a tropical storm in South Carolina on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Debby then trekked north-northeast, bringing heavy rain that caused localized flooding and damaging winds that led to power outages in the region.

